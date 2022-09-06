FULTON & MIAMI COUNTIES, Ind. — The superintendent of Maconaquah School Corporation has now resigned after being arrested on charges of drunk driving over the weekend.

Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Callane on Saturday after a crash near County Road 100 West and 850 South.

Callane faces preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.

A blood test was given and the sheriff’s office said certified results are pending from the Indiana Department of Toxicology.

The school district confirmed that Callane resigned from his position on Sunday.

In a post to social media, the district announced that the Maconaquah School Corporation Board of School Trustees had named Kelly McPike, the director of student services, as the interim superintendent.

“The Board of School Trustees is grateful to Dr. Callane for his many years of service to the Corporation, and wishes him and his family well,” the post stated. “Ms. McPike brings 14 years of administrative leadership at Maconaquah Schools. The Board is familiar and confident with her ability to lead our Corporation.”