Madam Walker Legacy Center renovations nearly done

INDIANAPOLIS — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is nearly complete after $15.3 Million in renovations.

The building on Indiana Avenue is where Madam C.J. Walker made history manufacturing hair care and beauty products.

“Madam Walker wasn’t just the first black woman, she was the first woman millionaire, and that started right here on Indiana Avenue,” Kristian Stricklen a board member at the Madam Walker Legacy Center said.

The center had a main stage where singers like Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Patti LaBelle performed. Crews restored the stage, the grand casino ballroom, elevators, and offices.

The legacy center is still finalizing new programs and partnerships for 2021. One program will be for students who want to become entrepreneurs like Madam C.J. Walker.