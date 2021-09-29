Madison Co. Juvenile Center employee arrested for touching 16-year-old girl

ANDERSON, Ind. — A warrant has been issued for a juvenile detention officer accused of ordering a 16-year-old girl to lift up her shirt so that he could touch her breasts.

Joshua Dillon, 24, of Anderson is charged with child seduction, a Level 6 felony; official misconduct, a Level 6 felony and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Dillon was a detention officer at Madison County Juvenile Detention Center on Sept. 4, 2021, when he was accused of fondling a 16-year-old girl incarcerated at the center.

The girl reportedly stated during a Kids Talk interview that Dillon had ordered her to lift her shirt while he was escorting her to the Learning Center. The girl stated she initially refused but then complied once Dillon threatened to take points away from her if she didn’t listen to him.

Dillon then touched the girl’s bare chest, according to her testimony.

After learning of the allegations, police conducted an interview with Dillon where he reportedly admitted to fondling the 16-year-old girl.