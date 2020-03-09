Madison County dispatchers screen 911 calls for coronavirus, flu symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County Central Dispatch Center is now screening 911 calls for flu-like symptoms.

It’s a protocol dispatchers started Friday evening, just a few hours after the state confirmed its first presumptive case of the coronavirus.

If the person who needs medical attention has two or more symptoms from their list, the dispatch center will warn the fire department so firefighters can wear protective gear like a face mask.

Here are the symptoms dispatchers are looking out for:

Fever

Chills

Persistent cough

Respiratory distress

NEW respiratory problems

recent air travel

So far, roughly 10 calls to dispatch since Friday evening have checked off at least two symptoms on the list.

Madison County’s Central Dispatch Executive Director said they are not screening any specific illness including COVID-19, but potentially infectious diseases.