MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman accused of stabbing a man at an Alexandria trailer park will spend time on work release and probation after pleading guilty to one of the charges against her.

Tracy Redding was arrested in May 2021 after police responded to Gosnell’s Trailer Park on a reported stabbing. A man was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On June 6, Redding pleaded guilty to the charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon. In return, the attempted murder charge against her was dismissed.

During the sentencing hearing, Redding was ordered to serve three years on work release, minus time served. She was also placed on probation for a year.

Redding was also ordered not to contact the victim in the case and must pay a total of $385 between court costs and other fees.