Majority of counties under travel advisories as winter storm takes aim at central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – With hazardous road conditions expected across the state during a winter storm, several Indiana counties are under travel advisories.

Even before a second round of snow hits central Indiana this afternoon, the majority of the state is under at least one type of travel advisory, according to the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Yellow: The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Orange: Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Red: The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.

Here’s a look at county travel statuses as of 9:30 a.m. Monday:

Yellow

Adams

Bartholomew

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Cass

Clark

Clinton

Daviess

Dearborn

Decatur

Delaware

DeKalb

Elkhart

Fayette

Floyd

Fountain

Franklin

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Henry

Howard

Huntington

Jasper

Jefferson

Jennings

Johnson

Knox

Lake

Lawrence

Madison

Marshall

Martin

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Newton

Ohio

Orange

Owen

Pike

Porter

Pulaski

Randolph

Ripley

Rush

Shelby

Starke

St. Joseph

Sullivan

Switzerland

Tipton

Union

Vanderburgh

Wabash

Washington

Wells

White

Orange

Benton

Dubois

Fulton

Gibson

Harrison

Jackson

Perry

Posey

Scott

Spencer

Warren

Red

Crawford