INDIANAPOLIS – Dreams do come true!

On Saturday, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana granted the wish of a 12-year-old girl with congenital heart disease.

The young lady, Kennedy, launched her business ‘Headbands with a Heart’ because of her love for fashion and accessories. “Kennedy wants to share her love of being fabulous,” as said in a statement from Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Kennedy worked with local business owner, Heather Givans of Crimson Tate fabric store, to design and create more than 1,000 headbands.

Kennedy pictured with her headbands business.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, & Indiana granted their 20,000th wish in 2023 and hope to continue their 40 year legacy as more than 240 kids in Central Indiana also want their dreams to come true. You can learn more about volunteering and donating for the program here.

To learn more about Kennedy’s business and how you can shop please visit her website and e-mail here.