Make-A-Wish kid receives pontoon

INDIANAPOLIS — A little boy’s wish came true just in time for the holidays.

Arie, who is currently cancer-free, got a big surprise Thursday night; a boat he can share with his family. It’s one of the many gifts from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This one is now floating on Geist Reservoir.

Almost two years ago, the now five-year-old boy was diagnosed with stage four cancer. A team of Riley doctors has supported him ever since.

“All the fine people, the nurses who worked so so hard, if it wasn’t for all those people we wouldn’t be standing here having this conversation,” Devin Underwood, Arie’s dad said.

Devin said they are excited that Arie has had four consecutive all-clear signs. They are hoping the journey they are on continues in the right direction.