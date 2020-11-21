Make A Wish surprises 2 Hoosiers with campers

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Make A Wish is still granting wishes for young Hoosiers during the pandemic. On Friday, they surprised 2 Hoosiers who asked for campers.

3-year-old Adalynn lives in Franklin. She’s battling cancer. She got a camper that she and her family will use when they travel back and forth to Cincinnati for treatment. The camper also provides room for her service dog, Hank.

20-year-old Cole from Angola also got a camper Friday. He loves camping, but can’t sleep in a tent due to battling kidney disease With this camper, he can do what he loves safely.