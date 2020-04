Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Many people are having trouble finding hand sanitizer in stores due to an increased demand because of the coronavirus.

But good news—you can make your own supply in just a few easy steps.

The main ingredient is two-thirds cup rubbing alcohol. Make sure you get rubbing alcohol that is 91% or higher.

Then add one-third cup aloe vera gel, and finally add five drops of an essential oil to the bowl if you want to add a scent.