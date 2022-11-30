INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side.

Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.”

When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the road. Police say he had injuries from an apparent gunshot sound.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they recieved several reports for shots fired earlier in the night, but found nothing originally.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Stephanie Herr at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Stephanie.Herr2@indy.gov.