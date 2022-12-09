BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A male was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say.

Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say one of the suspects is described as a biracial male, approximately 18 to 20 years of age, and having long light colored dreds. He was seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he was last seen leaving the area in a silver four-door passenger vehicle with dark tinted windows south of the location.

Police say a second suspect was also seen driving the silver vehicle.

According to police, the two suspects met with the male victim and another witness to “complete a transaction,” and at some point shots were fired.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-852-1100.