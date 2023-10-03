WINCHESTER, Ind. — A man faces multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a home and grabbing a child on Sept. 27.

David Santiago-Hernandez, 31, was arrested on charges of burglary and attempted kidnapping.

According to investigators, officers from the Union City Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of W. Hickory Street on a burglary report. Homeowners told investigators that a man had gone through their back window. While inside the home, the man reportedly grabbed the child before fleeing on foot.

Court documents reveal that police identified Santiago-Hernandez as the possible break-in suspect due to the witness’s description matching Santiago-Hernandez. Earlier in the day, Santiago-Hernandez reportedly arrived at the police station and told officers that someone was trying to kill him.

According to court documents, police spoke to Santiago-Hernandez’s significant other, who told police he had been “acting crazy.”

After a search of the area led to police discovering Santiago Hernandez, he reportedly admitted to investigators that he broke into the home through a window and grabbed the juvenile while inside.