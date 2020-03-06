Man accused of hitting teen on skateboard charged with reckless homicide, OWI causing death

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a man in connection with the death of a teen on a skateboard last September.

Christopher Wood, 18, was skateboarding with two of his friends along Waynetown Road on September 24 around 6 a.m.

The group was heading down a hill when a van hit Wood from behind. He died at the hospital.

Greg Knowling was the driver, and he stayed at the scene. Knowling told police it was very dark, and he didn’t see the group.

Court documents say about an hour after the accident, the detective speaking with Knowling noticed his eyelids were drooping. Knowling proceeded to fail the field sobriety tests.

Knowling was taken to the Crawfordsville Police Department. A toxicology report showed the presence of THC in his blood. THC was detected at 32 ng/ml, plus or minus 5 ng/ml, while THC/COOH was detected at a level of over 100 ng/ml.

The doctor in charge of examining the THC results said it is “a very large concentration.”

“To have that high of a concentration 2.5 hours later, he would have to have a very large concentration of THC at the time of the stop,” the doctor said.

Knowling was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, Level 4 felony, operating with a controlled substance or metabolite in the body causing death, Level 4 felony, and reckless homicide, Level 5 felony.