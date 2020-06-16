Man accused of murdering fiancée claims shooting was failed suicide attempt

INDIANAPOLIS — Court records are providing new details about what led to a deadly domestic-related murder in Indianapolis.

Kendale Abel has been charged with murder but insists the killing was a failed suicide attempt.

According to court records, after the shooting Abel called 911 on himself and told police he shot and killed his fiancée, 29-year-old Ashley Richardson, on accident.

Ashley’s family held a balloon release in her honor, but the pain of their loss hasn’t healed.

“It’s never going to go away. I can never talk to my sister again,” said Chanel Richardson, Ashley’s sister.

According to the affidavit, the night of the killing Abel stated, “He had the gun to his head and pulled the trigger but missed his head and accidentally struck Richardson, who was sitting on the bed. Abel claims he went to check on Richardson, and with the gun still in his hand, he accidentally shot her again. Abel then stated he attempted to shot himself a second time, but missed again.”

“How can you accidentally shoot someone twice? He shot her in the head and the chest. There’s no accident there. That’s an execution,” said Chanel.

“I don’t believe him one bit,” said Kaylia Richardson, another sister.

Just five weeks before the shooting, prosecutors also accused Abel of attacking Ashley with a hammer inside their home. The suspect was released on bond in that case and given GPS monitoring before the killing.

“A lot of these killings have to do with just emotional issues,” said IMPD chief Randal Taylor.

During an interview last week, just hours after Richardson’s murder, the police chief admitted domestic violence homicides can often be easier for the department to solve, but they remain challenging for police to prevent.

“Those are kind of hard for us to track. Those are where we have to rely on other services and people that have more expertise in dealing with that,” said Taylor.

Ashley’s sisters hope her death raises awareness that victims need to escape violent relationships before they turn deadly.

“She struggled with a lot of internal battles she didn’t want us to know. We want people to know it’s OK to speak and let your family know what’s going on so they can help you,” said Kaylia.

“Domestic violence is most definitely an epidemic. We’re suffering a pandemic, but during the pandemic this epidemic has become more prominent,” said Chanel.

Abel remains behind bars without bond.

Anyone who needs information on domestic violence resources can always contact 211.