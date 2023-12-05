INDIANAPOLIS — An alleged real estate scammer is now facing 16 separate felony charges.

According to a press release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, James Bleier II has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for “alleged corrupt and fraudulent business practices targeted toward bereaved families.”

The release indicates that, from March 2018 to May 2020, Bleier II committed a series of crimes that affected at least five families in the Indianapolis area.

The press release and formal documentation of Bleier II’s indictment both indicate that he attempted to force the sale of a consumer’s home, disguised a $50,000 bank loan and used falsified heirship documentation. Court documents report Bleier II also allegedly did business in Indiana as a broker-dealer without being registered to do so.

The felony charges Bleier II faces range from Level 4 Felonies to Level 6 Felonies. Among the formal charges he faces are:

Securities fraud with a victim that is at least 60 years old, Level 4 Felony

Unlawful sale of a security to a person who is at least 60 years of age, Level 4 Felony

Unregistered broker-dealer transacting business as an Indiana broker-dealer, Level 5 Felony

Corrupt business influence, Level 5 Felony

Forgery with intent to defraud, Level 6 Felony

Theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of justice, Level 6 Felony

Theft of property valued higher than $50,000, Level 5 Felony

Bleier II’s initial hearing was held Tuesday. He is due in court again on Feb. 12.

“I commend the Marion County Grand Jury for treating this case with the dignity that it demands,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said via press release. “The defendant’s alleged conduct is detestable, and we will fight to ensure the rights of the victims who were taken advantage of are restored and upheld.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is encouraging those that may have been targeted or exploited by Bleier to contact the Marion County Grand Jury Division at (317) 327-5600.