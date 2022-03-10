INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting an IMPD police officer is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for the first time.

31-year-old Mylik Hill is charged with several crimes, including two counts of attempted murder.

Hill now faces a long list of felony charges, but it’s not the first time he’s found himself in police custody.

There are serious concerns as to why Hill was out of jail at the time of the shooting in Fountain Square.

Hill was released on parole about a year ago and marked as a delinquent with his parole officer on January 19.

Also in January of 2022, he was arrested for shoplifting. His wife bailed him out of jail before prosecutors saw his case.

About a month later, Hill allegedly shot IMPD officer Tommy Mangan.

Officer Mangan is still in the hospital recovering this morning. He was shot in the throat, and doctors say he has a long road to recovery ahead.

The prosecutor’s office asked bond to be set at $500,000. A Marion County Judge set it at $250,000.

Hill is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m.