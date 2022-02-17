HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man and his dog are safe after getting stuck on a flooded road Thursday morning.

The East Madison Fire Territory said they responded to the area of County Road 425 East and County Road 650 North just before 11 a.m. Thursday on a report of a vehicle stuck in floodwaters.

Photo//East Madison Fire Territory

When they arrived, they found a man and his canine companion trapped inside. Diver personnel rescued them, bringing them to dry land.

Everyone got out safe and the vehicle was pulled from the floodwaters by a wrecker.

The fire territory is reminding people to Turn Around, Don’t Drown. The National Weather Service says people should never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water.