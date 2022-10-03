INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend.

The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan.

Police say Sabrina Travis was shot to death on the sidewalk.

Candles and balloons have been set up at the scene of the murder with messages like “RIP Sabrina” and “Stop the Killing.”

Community leaders say violence is nothing new to the business or the surrounding neighborhood.

“I’m very sad for this. Our neighbors are taking weapons to solve petty differences,” said Chris Staab with the Northeast Side Community Organization, known as NESCO.

Just two days before Sabrina’s death, the same neighborhood also saw 24-year-old Kevin Stigger killed on Friday afternoon at a barber shop on east 10th street.

“We don’t have a grip on how to stop this from happening. The city is using technology to try to help with that,” said Staab.

In fact, because the Rural Inn was also the scene of a deadly shooting in July of last year, there is a public safety camera set up across the street.

The city has also started testing a gunshot detection system in the same neighborhood, which has been a hotspot of violence for decades.

“There’s technology working in our favor. We’re hoping that helps us,” said Staab.

“We’ve got to change the way people think,” said pastor Fredrick Boyd.

Pastor Boyd’s church Zion Unity Baptist is less than a mile and a half from both the Rural Inn and the barber shop homicides.

He believes the public has to play a bigger role in preventing and solving the violence.

“We’ve got to make better choices. That’s true for men as well women too because violence goes both ways,” said Boyd.

“IMPD is doing everything they can. At some point the community has to step up and take ownership of some of this violence,” said Staab.

Managers at the Rural Inn didn’t want to go on camera. They say they were familiar with the victim and they do employ extra security at night. They have also provided security camera footage to police to help solve the case.

Anyone with information about the Rural Inn incident should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

Anyone with information about the barber shop incident should contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.