MARION, Ind. – Officers arrested a Marion man after he was driving intoxicated and striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Joel Trevino, 33, was charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle Resulting in Injury, a Level 6 Felony.

Operating While Intoxicated Resulting in Serious Injury, a Level 5 Felony.

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 3 Felony

On Jan. 7 at 2 a.m., an officer with the Marion Police Department observed a vehicle in Highland and Washington St. reportedly committing multiple infractions. According to police, the driver failed to stop when signaled to by police. While on Baldwin Ave., the driver began to spin in the roadway and struck a curb.

A sergeant conducted a traffic stop at this time. The officer smelled alcohol on Trevino’s breath, noticed his slurred words, and that he was unstable. The officer also said that the driver and the passenger switched seats in the vehicle. At this time, the driver was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw.

During the investigation, Central Dispatch received a call of a pedestrian struck in Branson St. and Sutter Way. Officers went to the scene and found a 48-year-old man with injuries to his face and head. The man received several large lacerations to his head and didn’t realize he was struck until they told him at the hospital.