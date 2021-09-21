Man arrested at Indy airport in connection to Owen County homicide

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman in Owen County, according to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Jay White, 36, of Spencer, was arrested at the Indianapolis International Airport late Monday evening.

He is accused of the murder of Elizabeth Stevens, whose body was found on Texas Pike by a passerby on September 14. Police say White shot Stevens while they were both inside a vehicle. She died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Owen County detectives say this continues to be an active investigation.