INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Indy’s near west side last week.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Bryant Washington, 20, in connection to the fatal shooting of Alton Kerney.

IMPD officers were called to the intersection of W. 10th Street and N. Rochester Avenue on Aug. 2 around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway, later identified as Kerney, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Washington as a suspect after further investigation. Homicide detectives and the IMPD violent crimes unit arrested Washington on Aug. 11. He has been preliminarily charged with murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor will determine final charging decisions.