Man arrested for reckless homicide after deadly shooting in Marion

Kemeul Eliyahu Shem

MARION, Ind.– Police say a woman died Wednesday after a shooting incident in Marion.

Police were called to a residence in the 3600 block of S. Nebraska Street just before 10 p.m..

Kemuel Eliyahu Shem, 24, told police he picked up a rifle and began to exit the residence. He said he stumbled, at which time the rifle discharged.

A bullet struck Gracie Thomas, 36, who was outside the residence. She succumbed to her injuries at 10:08 p.m., according to police.

Shem was taken to the Grant County Jail for reckless homicide, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

The investigation remains active.

