Man arrested for shooting at IMPD officers responding to domestic disturbance call

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man after they say he shot at officers responding to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports officers responded to the 2300 block of Fescue Place on a report of a domestic disturbance between a mother and her adult son.

When officers arrived, the department reports a man shot at them before running away. The officers were able to take the man into custody without further incident and was arrested by detectives.

IMPD officers did not fire during the incident and nobody was injured. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and formally file appropriate charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.