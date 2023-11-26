INDIANAPOLIS — After a man was shot in the 700 block of Talbott Street in Indianapolis Thanksgiving morning, it didn’t take witnesses and police long to figure out who their suspect was.

About 48 hours later, a team of IMPD officers tracked down 27-year-old Tyrell Montgomery to charge him with two counts of battery, including one with a deadly weapon.

Montgomery’s alleged victim was shot four times and continues to recover.

The arrested man was well-known to Downtown District IMPD officers due to 11 encounters with law enforcement in a little over two years.

During that time, Montgomery has been arrested or taken into custody several times, been convicted and served six days in jail with 348 days suspended, sent to home detention to await trial and had his probation violated.

”This is a compliance issue, and if there was fear of the system, there would be compliance or at least respect for the system, there would be compliance, but there’s no value for human life,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter while commenting on the overall challenges facing the Marion County criminal justice system. ”Lets find out who these people are and find out what their history is.”

Montgomery’s history includes a five-year prison sentence out of Delaware County in 2017 for a burglary conviction, a conviction for domestic battery, an October battery conviction and arrests this month for battery on a public official, felony domestic battery and probation violations plus an immediate emergency detention after officers were called to do a welfare check on Nov. 8.

”That comes from a great sense of no accountability for those who commit acts of violence,” said FOP Lodge 86 President Rick Snyder, again, commenting on the general challenges of holding offenders accountable in Indianapolis. ”They know that the Marion County criminal justice system is a joke, and they stand very little chance of being held accountable.”

Montgomery is being held without bond pending a hearing on new charges as well existing charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a Red Flag hearing to prohibit Montgomery from owning a gun, though, as a convicted felon, he is already precluded from possessing a firearm.

Carter and Snyder have called for a review of the Marion County criminal justice system to examine the process by which bonds are set and offenders and probation violators are kept in custody.

The Indianapolis Bar Association disagrees, citing judicial adherence to rules set down by the Indiana State Supreme Court.

Snyder recognizes that, with hundreds of outstanding arrest warrants not yet served, Marion County law enforcement is overwhelmed and under-sourced when it comes to tracking down charged offenders who have not returned to court.

”When these officers are out there, think about what they’re doing,” Snyder said. “They’re going out there to specifically focus on people committing crimes with guns and committing acts of violence with the specific focus to remove them from the equation, separate them from the good folks of the neighborhood and prove peace and tranquility in those neighborhoods.

”That means interrupting the cycles of violence and focusing on repeat violent offenders and removing the violent offenders from the streets, keeping them locked up.”

Carter told FOX59 and CBS4 he is awaiting a report from ISP analysts that will look into the criminal history backgrounds of persons arrested for homicide in Marion County.