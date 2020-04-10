Man arrested in connection with IMPD Officer Breann Leath’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police arrested the man accused of murdering IMPD Officer Breann Leath.

Elliahs Dorsey, 27, faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting death.

Leath, 24, was one of the officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon.

Officers were met with gunfire upon arrival. Leath and a woman inside the apartment were hit.

Leath’s fellow officers carried her to safety, and medics rushed her to the hospital. However, despite doctors’ best lifesaving efforts, she died from her injuries.

Police tell us the woman shot inside the apartment is expected to survive.

FOX59 searched through police reports and court records, and we were unable to fid any prior arrests for Dorsey.