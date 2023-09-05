MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Michigan man for allegedly driving while impaired and reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

ISP said a trooper pulled over a 2018 Mercedes-Benz traveling on US 31 near County Road 800 N. for driving at 121 miles per hour. The driver was stopped on Friday, Sept. 1 around 11:22 p.m.

ISP said the driver, Brandon K. Harvey, 34, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, displayed signs of impairment and reportedly failed sobriety tests conducted by the trooper. The driver returned a blood alcohol content of .18 percent.

A blood test was conducted after the Miami Superior Court II approved a request for a search warrant. The results of that test are pending.

Harvey was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail where he has been preliminarily charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/prior conviction and a misdemeanor charge for a warrant served out of Cass County.