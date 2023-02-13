MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Miami County for possession of methamphetamine and other charges.

Indiana State Police pulled over 49-year-old Michael Whitfield for a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 on Mexico Road near U.S. 31.

ISP said it proceeded to conduct a narcotics search of Whitfield’s Chrysler 200 passenger car after detecting possible signs of criminal activity.

The search yielded around 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, an undisclosed quantity of marijuana, three cell phones and drug paraphernalia. ISP utilized a narcotics-detecting police dog named Mack to locate the narcotics.

Whitfield had attempted to throw the methamphetamine outside of the front passenger door of the vehicle, according to ISP.

Whitfield is being held in custody at the Miami County Jail where he faces criminal charges for possession of methamphetamine, dealing methenamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while having a suspended license.