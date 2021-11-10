Man arrested on murder charges in deaths of Mount Vernon husband and wife

Mount Vernon couple killed

Austin Kusturin

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. – Police made an arrest in connection with the deaths of a Mount Vernon couple in their 70s.

Indiana State Police took 28-year-old Austin Kusturin into custody Tuesday night on two counts of murder. He was arrested without incident at an apartment in the 500 block of Melody Lane.

The arrest comes after John and Elizabeth Hall, both 74, were found dead inside their home in the 700 block of Mulberry Lane. A family member discovered their bodies around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives discovered signs of foul play and said they were investigating the deaths as homicides.

Police said the case was an ongoing investigation and aren’t releasing any additional information. They have not revealed the cause of death.

Kusturin is being held without bond in the Posey County Jail.

