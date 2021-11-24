Man charged with murder more than 1 year after he told IMPD his girlfriend shot herself

INDIANAPOLIS — A 49-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his girlfriend that occurred more than a year ago.

John Henry is charged with murder. He was arrested on Nov. 24, a day after a warrant was issued.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Henry is alleged to have murdered his 33-year-old girlfriend Tara Smith in October of 2020.

Police originally responded to 2233 Grand Prix Drive on Oct. 28, 2020, after reports of a person shot. Police found Smith inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, Henry originally told police that Smith had taken her own life. Detectives, however, suspected foul play based on their observations of the scene.

In March 2021, the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Smith’s death to be a homicide and a warrant was issued for Henry’s arrest.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.