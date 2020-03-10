Man claims IMPD mistakes him for criminal with similar name

The police shield on the door of an IMPD squad car. (FOX59 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There are two Charles Hardestys who live on Indianapolis’ southwest side.

Charles Riley Hardesty is 23 years old, 5’11”, 220 lbs, with red hair and goatee and glasses.

The other Charles Hardesty is 19 years old, 5’8”, 150 lbs, clean shaven with short brown hair.

Charles Riley Hardesty said IMPD keeps mistaking him for the other guy.

“Every time I get if I’m driving down the road I get pulled over,” said Charles Riley Hardesty. “I’ve had police raid my house, I’ve been threatened that I’m going to jail. When I got in a wreck, there’s this and numerous occasions where they mistake me for him.

“I mean, he’s got the same name, he’s had bad rep all his life. He’s been in and out of jail.”

Charles Riley Hardesty has a minor robbery felony conviction from 2017.

Charles Hardesty of Mars Hill has methamphetamine and resisting arrest convictions and faces a current drug charge.

Plugging Charles Riley Hardesty’s name and birthdate into IMPD’s records system links the reports of the two Hardestys together.

“The system makes mistakes about identity more often than we like to admit,” said Jack Crawford, a veteran defense attorney who recalls a client who was jailed based on his brother’s drunk driving convictions.

“Like any other computer system, garbage in, garbage out. If the wrong facts and circumstances go into a computer system or arrest record, it stays there forever.

I would guess the good person, the person who is not in violation, his name has been interchanged with somebody who has a criminal history and every time the police run a license check, and they have an in-car computer that brings up all prior arrests and convictions, and if they’re showing those arrests and convictions under the person who is really innocent, they’re gonna treat him differently.

They’re gonna pull out guns particularly if it shows a history of some violence that subjects him to a very serious arrest and embarrassment and they’ve got the wrong guy.”

IMPD admits it does happen.

“We have seen incidents where there has been mistaken identity or someone has used someone else’s name,” said IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley. “Typically what we do is we attempt to run them through our data base and confirm the name and date of birth and the physical description that we see before us and confirm that we have in front of us who they say they are.”

Charles Riley Hardesty said he was put into handcuffs when police believed he was the Charles Hardesty with an open arrest warrant.

Sgt. Sibley said folks like Charles Riley Hardesty can do something to protect themselves from a faulty arrest on someone else’s outstanding warrant.

“If they believe their identity has been stolen and there is a warrant out for them and they think that is incorrect, they can come down to our IMPD Identifications Branch and get their fingerprint checked and they receive a card that when they get pulled over it confirms for the officer pulling them over that that is not them, that there is a case of mistaken identity.”

Sgt. Sibley said if the wrong person is arrested under a similar name, a fingerprint check at the Marion County Jail will clarify the mistake.

“At this point, the arresting IMPD officer will go back down to the jail and fill out the correct paperwork and/or fix the report.”

Crawford suggests victims of mistaken identity receive a REAL ID card issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles or seek to have faulty arrests expunged off their records.

Charles Riley Hardesty still has his fears about a case of mistaken identity.

“I feel like I’m going to be wrongfully charged for something and end up in prison.”