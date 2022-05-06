INDIANAPOLIS — The man convicted of shooting and killing Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Jason Brown was found guilty of killing Lieutenant Allan after a crash in 2017.

The trial was back in February, and he was convicted in front of a packed courtroom, with at least 20 Southport police officers there.

Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears pulled the death penalty off the table in exchange for a bench trial over a jury trial. Allan’s family was concerned that in a jury trial the body-worn camera showing his death would somehow end up online where his son might someday see it.

During the bench trial, the judge removed the option of life in prison without parole.

Some of Allan’s family, including his mother, originally expressed disappointment over the judge’s decision to not pursue the death penalty or life in prison without parole for Brown.

Lt. Aaron Allan

Back in 2017, Brown was driving erratically when he rolled his car on Indianapolis’s south side.

Lieutenant Allan responded to the crash, and as he bent down to look inside the flipped vehicle to check on Brown, that’s when Brown pulled a gun and fired 18 shots, hitting Allan 11 times.

While his defense argued that Brown suffered a seizure and wasn’t aware of his actions, the judge ultimately ruled he would have known that firing a gun at near point-blank range was certain to cause death.

Brown now faces up to 65 years in prison.