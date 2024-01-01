INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a man late Sunday night.

According to IMPD, just before 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5100 block of Sandy Forge Drive.

When officers arrived they found an adult male outside. The victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen area and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.