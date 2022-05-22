A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting occurred right outside an area bar early Sunday morning on Indy’s north side.

Police say they were called to the N_Zone Bar & Grill in the 3100 block of Michigan Road just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They say the shooting happened outside the bar in the parking lot.

Officers say they located the male victim with gun shot wounds to the head and was later transported to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any information on any potential suspects.