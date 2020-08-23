Man critically shot inside pick-up truck on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man was critically shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a call in reference to a shooting in the area of West 29th and North Harding Streets shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a male victim who appeared to have been shot inside of a white pick-up truck.

Medics transported the man to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police say they currently have very little suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.