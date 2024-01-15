INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a man early Monday morning on Indy’s southwest side.

Around 1:15 a.m. officers were called to the scene of a crash at Ameriplex Parkway and Exploration Drive.

Police believe a Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on Ameriplex Parkway when it collided with another vehicle heading west on Exploration Drive. The male driver of the Challenger was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

IMPD has not given any information on the driver of the second vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.