INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 3:30 a.m. on report of a personal injury crash at N Michigan Rd and W 62nd St.

The preliminary investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department determined that the Jeep reportedly turned from eastbound W 62nd St to northbound Michigan Rd. when it was struck by a Nissan which was driving southbound on Michigan Rd.

Officers stated that there was a flashing red light for traffic on W 62nd St and a flashing yellow light for traffic on Michigan Rd.

The driver of the Jeep, an adult male, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.