INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a hit and run incident Wednesday night that happened near the intersection of West Washington Street and New Haven Drive.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called out around 9:15 p.m. on reports of a person down.

Once at the scene, they found a man dead. IMPD confirmed the adult male was hit while riding a scooter and no other vehicle was found in the area.

The incident is being treated as a hit and run, with investigators now checking for any nearby surveillance video that might have caught what happened. At this time no witnesses have come forward.

This marks the 19th fatal hit and run to happen in the city of Indianapolis this year.

IMPD said the roadway where the incident happened on the west side would be closed until close to midnight as officers wrapped up their investigation and cleared the scene.

If anyone has any information about the hit and run, they can contact IMPD of call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.