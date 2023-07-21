INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left one man dead.

IMPD responded just before 12:30 a.m. to St. Vincent Hospital of a report of a walk-in person shot. Officers found an adult man, in his mid twenties, with a gunshot wound and said the man was in critical condition.

Around 15 minutes later police sent out an update reporting that the man died at the hospital from their injuries.

IMPD Captain Mark McCardia said, that the person who brought the man to hospital told police the shooting happened in a parking lot near 71st and Georgetown. Capt. McCardia also said, that they found many shell casings in the parking lot and that the homicide unit is in the beginning of their investigation.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.