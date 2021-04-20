Man dies 2 days after being shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Monday, two days after he was shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 7800 block of Pendoscot Drive on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find 40-year-old William Burnett suffering from a gunshot wound. IEMS took Burnett to the hospital in stable condition, but he later died on Monday, according to IMPD.

Police say a female at the scene was detained for detectives and later released.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, but IMPD says preliminary information indicates this was a possible case of self-defense. The incident will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a final determination.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).