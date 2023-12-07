EDINBURGH, IN – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a man Wednesday night near Edinburgh.

Around 9:12 p.m. ISP say they received multiple calls about a serious crash involving a semi and a pick-up truck on I-65 southbound near the Shelby/Johnson County line.

When officers arrived they found an adult man unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that the pick-up truck, pulling a trailer, was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway when a semi struck the pick-up truck and trailer while the man was standing outside. The man suffered fatal injuries after being struck by the wreckage.

ISP do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors in this crash, however Indiana State Law requires the driver of the semi to submit a chemical test for intoxication.

The results of that test are pending.