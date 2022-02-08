Man dies after being pulled from Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Saturday.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Reller Street just before 4 a.m.

Fire officials say heavy flames were visible. Crews entered the home after a neighbor told them there might be someone still inside.

They found Thomas Rowland, 60, lying facedown in the bathroom. He was taken to a hospital in Richmond before being flown to a hospital in Ohio.

Rowland died as a result of his injuries. Officials say a cause of death has not been determined. The Montgomery County coroner’s office will make the final decision.