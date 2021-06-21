Man dies after being rescued from fire at Markleville home

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. – A man died in a weekend fire at a home in Markleville.

According to the Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory, crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. Saturday to a house fire at 3600 block County Road 575 S.

A man was still inside the home when they arrived; crews saw smoke coming from the home and went inside to rescue the man. Emergency crews started CPR on the individual, who later died at a hospital in Anderson.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 69-year-old Jimmy Haberek.

Crews contained the fire to the home’s upstairs bedrooms but said the rest of the residence sustained smoke damage. The fire remains under investigation; the fire department has asked the Office of the Indiana State Fire Marshal to assist with the investigation.

Other agencies responding to the scene included the Pendleton Fire Department, Chesterfield Union Township Fire Department, Anderson Fire Department (medic), Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Pendleton Police Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal and Madison County Emergency Management.