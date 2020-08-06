Man dies after getting hit by semi on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a semi on the southwest side of Indianapolis late Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of South Harding Street and West Hanna Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation by IMPD, a man was crossing the street not at a crosswalk when he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound. 

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No alcohol is suspected at this time. 

