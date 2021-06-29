Man dies after stolen vehicle driven into pond in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A man died after a stolen vehicle was driven into a pond Tuesday in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday morning to the area of the 5200 block of south CR 450 E. –southeast of Anderson.

The sheriff’s department says two men drove the vehicle into a private pond. Both men reportedly swam to the bank, but one man swam back to the submerged vehicle to retrieve unknown items. Deputies reported that he was visible but not moving when they arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after rescuers pulled him from the vehicle.

Authorities say the deceased man was a 28-year-old experiencing homelessness. He has been identified, but next-of-kin has not yet been located.

The other man involved listed Indianapolis as his address, and video from a local mini mart at 6:41 a.m. shows that the two appear to meet there, but no other connection has been verified, the sheriff’s department said.

MCSD added that the vehicle was stolen from Anderson.

Authorities say more details will be released as the investigation moves forward.