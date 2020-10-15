Man dies at hospital following motorcycle crash in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a motorcycle crash in Castleton Wednesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, witnesses reported seeing a motorcycle speeding on 82nd Street before crashing into a vehicle that was making a turn. The crash happened before 10 p.m.

The motorcyclist died at an area hospital.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver showed no signs of intoxication but was given a blood draw, which is standard procedure in deadly crashes.