GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood.

Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison confirmed on Friday morning that the man driving the vehicle died from his injuries.

Police say three 17-year-old females in the car were also hurt. They were taken to Riley Hospital for Children. Their current condition is not known.