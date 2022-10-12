GREENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department.

Indiana State Police said the death happened shortly after Andrew Hill was arrested by Greensburg police officers on October 10.

An initial investigation indicates officers responded to the 300 block of West 11th Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday after someone called about a man chasing another man with a garden tool.

When one of the officers arrived, they found Hill outside a residence and started talking to him. ISP said Hill, who was no longer carrying the tool, advanced toward the officer and tried to hit him.

State police said the officer took Hill to the ground, and another officer arrived to help put Hill into handcuffs.

Shortly after he was handcuffed, ISP said officers noticed Hill was unresponsive. They started administering life-saving measures, and Hill was taken to a Greensburg hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident was captured on body camera and dash camera. This footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation. The autopsy results are pending as of the time of this report.