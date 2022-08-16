INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him.

According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median of the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. just north of E. Raymond Street, just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Accident investigators determined the man was going south on Madison in the center lane when a vehicle in the left lane “suddenly switched” lanes in front of the SUV.

The SUV’s driver swerved all the way to the right and hit the curb, then overcorrected and jumped the center median and crossed all northbound lanes. Police say the SUV hit the curb on the other side of the road and crashed into the wall before crossing all northbound lanes again and coming to a stop in the center median.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

No one else was hurt.