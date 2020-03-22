Man dies in north side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS –Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that claimed the life of a man on Indy’s north side Sunday morning.

Fire crews got the call around 7:15 a.m. to a house on fire in the 5200 block of Norwaldo Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames were pouring out a window of the one story house as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were told someone might still be inside and a search began immediately.

A victim described as an adult male was quickly located but was dead at the scene.

Neighbors confirmed someone had lived in the house for about 15 years. Fire officials say it is not clear if that is the same person located at the fire scene.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.